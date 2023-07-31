Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
7.31.2023 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: Flashback 1987: "In a Pure Meritocracy ... Stanford Could Become 40 Percent Jewish, 40 Percent Asian-American"
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (12)
Charles Oliver
|
7.31.2023 4:00 AM
Andrew Farrant
|
From the August/September 2023 issue
Elizabeth Nolan Brown
|
7.29.2023 7:00 AM
Niko Vorobyov
|
7.29.2023 6:00 AM
Emma Camp
|
7.28.2023 4:24 PM