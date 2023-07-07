NYC Lawyer Dmitriy Shakhnevich Interviews Me on Wide Range of Law and Policy Issues

New York lawyer Dmitriy Shakhnevich, who has a series of videos interviewing a wide range of commentators on legal and political issues, has posted the video of this interview with me, covering a variety of topics I have written about.

For convenience, here is Shakhnevich's list of the issues we covered and llnks to where they occur in the video:

0:00–2:29: Analyzing the Supreme Court's recent affirmative action ruling 2:30–5:50: The racial inequities and historical discrimination that affirmative action is designed to rectify 5:51–7:50: Will legal efforts contesting Harvard's "legacy admissions" policy prevail? 7:51–12:31: The Supreme Court's recent decision regarding student loan forgiveness 12:32–15:31: The impact of biased media and Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News 15:32–17:45: Are the recent indictments of Donald Trump bad for the US? 17:46–20:18: Is the US doing enough for Ukrainian refugees in the midst of the Russian invasion? 20:19–21:52: Will Vladimir Putin ever be held accountable for the invasion of Ukraine? 21:53–25:06: The difference between "classic liberals" and the "new right" in the US 25:07–27:53: Is free speech under attack in the US?

There is much material there to annoy right and left alike, depending on the issue!

