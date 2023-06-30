S. Ct. Holds That Speech Creators (e.g., Web Designers) Can't Be Required to Create Content They Object to,

The logic of today's 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis should apply, I think, to photographers, videographers, calligraphers, freelance writers, and the like (as well as performers such as wedding singers). It wouldn't apply to businesses that provide nonspeech goods and services, such as wedding venues, limousine drivers, caterers, and the like. It is thus a narrow case, authorizing First Amendment defenses to only a limited set of applications of antidiscrimination law, when speech creators want to choose the particular content of speech that they seek to create.

At the same time, it provides strong protection for speech creators, whether their motivations are religious or not: The decision rests on the Free Speech Clause and not on the Free Exercise Clause. And it provides protection regardless of whether the antidiscrimination law bans discrimination based on sexual orientation, religion, race, political belief, and so on. The Court reasoned that, if the Free Speech Clause here was rejected:

The government could require "an unwilling Muslim movie director to make a film with a Zionist message," or "an atheist muralist to accept a commission celebrating Evangelical zeal," so long as they would make films or murals for other members of the public with different messages. Equally, the government could force a male website designer married to another man to design websites for an organization that advocates against same-sex marriage.

The Court's decision thus entitles these hypothetical freelance movie director, muralist, and website designer to refuse to create such works.

The opinion doesn't resolve what would happen to products or services that aren't traditionally speech but that may be seen as symbolic, such as flower arrangements and wedding cakes. (Dale Carpenter's and my view, which we've expressed in a past amicus brief, is that decisions not to create wedding cakes, at least ones without writing or other visual ideological messages, are not protected by the First Amendment, while decisions to create photographs, web sites, and the like are. We analogize in that brief to speech restrictions, where First Amendment law must decides what's a restriction on speech and what on constitutionally unprotected conduct: A town, for instance, can't ban live performances, newspapers, or photographers, or limit their number; but the First Amendment doesn't stop it from banning or limiting hotels, caterers, limousine drivers, bakers, florists, and the like. Dale and I also filed an amicus brief, together with others, on the web site designer's side in this case.)

Here are excerpts from Justice Gorsuch's majority opinion:

[A.] Like many States, Colorado has a law forbidding businesses from engaging in discrimination when they sell goods and services to the public. Laws along these lines have done much to secure the civil rights of all Americans. But in this particular case Colorado does not just seek to ensure the sale of goods or services on equal terms. It seeks to use its law to compel an individual to create speech she does not believe. The question we face is whether that course violates the Free Speech Clause …. [B.] The framers designed the Free Speech Clause … to protect the "freedom to think as you will and to speak as you think." They did so because they saw the freedom of speech "both as an end and as a means." An end because the freedom to think and speak is among our inalienable human rights. A means because the freedom of thought and speech is "indispensable to the discovery and spread of political truth." .. [C.] [T]he wedding websites Ms. Smith [the owner of 303 Creative LLC] seeks to create qualify as "pure speech" under this Court's precedents…. [The parties] have stipulated that Ms. Smith's websites promise to contain "images, words, symbols, and other modes of expression." They have stipulated that every website will be her "original, customized" creation. And they have stipulated that Ms. Smith will create these websites to communicate ideas—namely, to "celebrate and promote the couple's wedding and unique love story" and to "celebrat[e] and promot[e]" what Ms. Smith understands to be a true marriage. A hundred years ago, Ms. Smith might have furnished her services using pen and paper. Those services are no less protected speech today because they are conveyed with a "voice that resonates farther than it could from any soapbox." All manner of speech—from "pictures, films, paintings, drawings, and engravings," to "oral utterance and the printed word"—qualify for the First Amendment's protections; no less can hold true when it comes to speech like Ms. Smith's conveyed over the Internet…. [T]he wedding websites Ms. Smith seeks to create involve her speech…. Ms. Smith intends to "ve[t]" each prospective project to determine whether it is one she is willing to endorse. She will consult with clients to discuss "their unique stories as source material." And she will produce a final story for each couple using her own words and her own "original artwork." Of course, Ms. Smith's speech may combine with the couple's in the final product. But for purposes of the First Amendment that changes nothing. An individual "does not forfeit constitutional protection simply by combining multifarious voices" in a single communication…. {[The State argues that t]o comply with Colorado law, … all Ms. Smith must do is repurpose websites she will create to celebrate marriages she does endorse for marriages she does not. She sells a product to some, the State reasons, so she must sell the same product to all…. Colorado says[] this case involves only the sale of an ordinary commercial product and any burden on Ms. Smith's speech is purely "incidental." On the State's telling, then, speech more or less vanishes from the picture—and, with it, any need for First Amendment scrutiny…. [But] the State has stipulated that Ms. Smith does not seek to sell an ordinary commercial good but intends to create "customized and tailored" speech for each couple. The State has stipulated that "[e]ach website 303 Creative designs and creates is an original, customized creation for each client." The State has stipulated, too, that Ms. Smith's wedding websites "will be expressive in nature, using text, graphics, and in some cases videos to celebrate and promote the couple's wedding and unique love story."} [D.] Colorado seeks to compel speech Ms. Smith does not wish to provide…. [I]f Ms. Smith offers wedding websites celebrating marriages she endorses, the State intends to "forc[e her] to create custom websites" celebrating other marriages she does not. Colorado seeks to compel this speech in order to "excis[e] certain ideas or viewpoints from the public dialogue." Indeed, the [court below] recognized that the coercive "[e]liminati[on]" of dissenting "ideas" about marriage constitutes Colorado's "very purpose" in seeking to apply its law to Ms. Smith…. Colorado [may not] compel speech from Ms. Smith consistent with the Constitution …. In Hurley v. Irish-Am. Gay, Lesbian & Bisexual Group of Boston, Inc. (1995), the Court found that Massachusetts impermissibly compelled speech in violation of the First Amendment when it sought to force parade organizers to accept participants who would "affec[t] the[ir] message." In Boy Scouts of Am. Dale (2000), the Court held that New Jersey intruded on the Boy Scouts' First Amendment rights when it tried to require the group to "propound a point of view contrary to its beliefs" by directing its membership choices. And in W. Va. Bd. of Ed. v. Barnette (1943), this Court found impermissible coercion when West Virginia required schoolchildren to recite a pledge that contravened their convictions on threat of punishment or expulsion. Here, Colorado seeks to put Ms. Smith to a similar choice: If she wishes to speak, she must either speak as the State demands or face sanctions for expressing her own beliefs, sanctions that may include compulsory participation in "remedial … training," filing periodic compliance reports as officials deem necessary, and paying monetary fines. Under our precedents, that "is enough," more than enough, to represent an impermissible abridgment of the First Amendment's right to speak freely. Consider what a contrary approach would mean. Under Colorado's logic, the government may compel anyone who speaks for pay on a given topic to accept all commissions on that same topic—no matter the underlying message—if the topic somehow implicates a customer's statutorily protected trait. Taken seriously, that principle would allow the government to force all manner of artists, speechwriters, and others whose services involve speech to speak what they do not believe on pain of penalty. The government could require "an unwilling Muslim movie director to make a film with a Zionist message," or "an atheist muralist to accept a commission celebrating Evangelical zeal," so long as they would make films or murals for other members of the public with different messages. Equally, the government could force a male website designer married to another man to design websites for an organization that advocates against same-sex marriage. {[The dissent] asserts that CADA does not apply to "[m]any filmmakers, visual artists, and writers" because they do not "hold out" their services to the public. But … Colorado's law today applies to "any place of business engaged in any sales to the public." And … many artists and writers accept commissions from the public.} Countless other creative professionals, too, could be forced to choose between remaining silent, producing speech that violates their beliefs, or speaking their minds and incurring sanctions for doing so. As our precedents recognize, the First Amendment tolerates none of that. [E.] In saying this much, we do not question the vital role public accommodations laws play in realizing the civil rights of all Americans. This Court has recognized that governments in this country have a "compelling interest" in eliminating discrimination in places of public accommodation. This Court has recognized, too, that public accommodations laws "vindicate the deprivation of personal dignity that surely accompanies denials of equal access to public establishments." … States may "protect gay persons, just as [they] can protect other classes of individuals, in acquiring whatever products and services they choose on the same terms and conditions as are offered to other members of the public. And there are no doubt innumerable goods and services that no one could argue implicate the First Amendment." … At the same time, this Court has also recognized that no public accommodations law is immune from the demands of the Constitution. In particular, this Court has held, public accommodations statutes can sweep too broadly when deployed to compel speech. [Hurley; Dale.]… [F.] Nor is it any answer, as the Tenth Circuit seemed to suppose, that Ms. Smith's services are "unique." In some sense, of course, her voice is unique; so is everyone's. But that hardly means a State may coopt an individual's voice for its own purposes. In Hurley, the veterans had an "enviable" outlet for speech; after all, their parade was a notable and singular event. In Dale, the Boy Scouts offered what some might consider a unique experience. But in both cases this Court held that the State could not use its public accommodations statute to deny speakers the right "to choose the content of [their] own message[s]." Were the rule otherwise, the better the artist, the finer the writer, the more unique his talent, the more easily his voice could be conscripted to disseminate the government's preferred messages…. [G.] Of course, as the State emphasizes, Ms. Smith offers her speech for pay and does so through 303 Creative LLC, a company in which she is "the sole member-owner." But none of that makes a difference. Does anyone think a speechwriter loses his First Amendment right to choose for whom he works if he accepts money in return? Or that a visual artist who accepts commissions from the public does the same? Many of the world's great works of literature and art were created with an expectation of compensation. Nor, this Court has held, do speakers shed their First Amendment protections by employing the corporate form to disseminate their speech. This fact underlies our cases involving everything from movie producers to book publishers to newspapers. [H.] Colorado next urges us to focus on the reason Ms. Smith refuses to offer the speech it seeks to compel. She refuses, the State insists, because she objects to the "protected characteristics" of certain customers. But … [the parties have stipulated] that Ms. Smith "will gladly create custom graphics and websites for gay, lesbian, or bisexual clients or for organizations run by gay, lesbian, or bisexual persons so long as the custom graphics and websites" do not violate her beliefs. That is a condition, the parties acknowledge, Ms. Smith applies to "all customers." Ms. Smith stresses, too, that she has not and will not create expressions that defy any of her beliefs for any customer, whether that involves encouraging violence, demeaning another person, or promoting views inconsistent with her religious commitments. Nor, in any event, do the First Amendment's protections belong only to speakers whose motives the government finds worthy; its protections belong to all, including to speakers whose motives others may find misinformed or offensive. {While [the Free Speech Clause] does not protect status-based discrimination unrelated to expression, generally it does protect a speaker's right to control her own message—even when we may disapprove of the speaker's motive or the message itself.}… [I.] Colorado suggests that this Court's decision in Rumsfeld v. FAIR (2006) supports affirmance. In FAIR, a group of schools challenged a law requiring them, as a condition of accepting federal funds, to permit military recruiters space on campus on equal terms with other potential employers. The only expressive activity required of the law schools, the Court found, involved the posting of logistical notices along these lines: "'The U. S. Army recruiter will meet interested students in Room 123 at 11 a.m.'" And, the Court reasoned, compelled speech of this sort was "incidental" and a "far cry" from the speech at issue in our "leading First Amendment precedents [that] have established the principle that freedom of speech prohibits the government from telling people what they must say." It is a far cry from this case too. To be sure, our cases have held that the government may sometimes "requir[e] the dissemination of purely factual and uncontroversial information," particularly in the context of "commercial advertising." But this case involves nothing like that. Here, Colorado does not seek to impose an incidental burden on speech. It seeks to force an individual to "utter what is not in [her] mind" about a question of political and religious significance. And that, FAIR reaffirmed, is something the First Amendment does not tolerate. No government, FAIR recognized, may affect a "speaker's message" by "forc[ing]" her to "accommodate" other views; no government may "'alter'" the "'expressive content'" of her message; and no government may "interfer[e] with" her "desired message." … [J.] Doubtless, determining what qualifies as expressive activity protected by the First Amendment can sometimes raise difficult questions. But this case presents no complication of that kind. The parties have stipulated that Ms. Smith seeks to engage in expressive activity. And the Tenth Circuit has recognized her services involve "pure speech." {The dissent observes that public accommodations laws may sometimes touch on speech incidentally as they work to ensure ordinary, nonexpressive goods and services are sold on equal terms. But as Hurley observed, there is nothing "incidental" about an infringement on speech when a public accommodations law is applied "peculiar[ly]" to compel expressive activity…. [O]ur case law has not sustained every First Amendment objection to an antidiscrimination rule, as with a law firm that sought to exclude women from partnership. But … very different considerations come into play when a law is used to force individuals to toe the government's preferred line when speaking (or associating to express themselves) on matters of significance. Dale.} …

And from Justice Sotomayor's dissent, joined by Justices Kagan and Jackson: