If "Any Government Again Resorts to Racial or Ethnic Classifications to Ration Medical Treatment,"

So writes Justice Alito, joined by Justice Thomas, in a statement today respecting the denial of certiorari in Roberts v. McDonald:

The circumstances underlying the dispute below have long since come and gone, and I therefore agree with the Court's decision to deny review. But I write to note that this case involves an issue of ongoing importance: whether the Equal Protection Clause permits governments to use race or ethnicity as a proxy for health risk and therefore "prioritize the treatment of patients" on that basis. Roberts v. Bassett (2d Cir. 2022) (Cabranes, J., concurring) (noting the "portentous legal issues" implicated by such policies). When "several new COVID–19 treatments for high-risk patients" were approved in late 2021, the treatments were "briefly in short supply" relative to need. New York State "instruct[ed] providers to follow" its guidance on "higher priority risk group[s]" so long as the "supply shortage persisted." Echoing similar guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State's guidance specified that "'[n]onwhite race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor'" when prioritizing patients. The State justified the use of race and ethnicity as proxies for health risk by appealing to "'longstanding systemic health and social inequities.'"