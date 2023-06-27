Download Edited Version Of Moore v. Harper From Barnett/Blackman Supplement

I have finished editing Moore v. Harper for the Barnett/Blackman supplement. I trimmed 65 pages down to 22 pages. You can download the opinion here.

This case will be useful for two separate topics: jurisdiction/mootness and election law. I suspect professors interested in the former will be less interested in the latter, and vice versa. To make things easier, the discussion on mootness appears in Part II of the majority opinion and Part I of the dissent. And the discussion of election law appears in Parts III and IV of the majority opinion and Part II of the dissent.

I'll have much more to say about this decision in future writings.