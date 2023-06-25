Uneducating Americans on Vaping

Cigarette smoking continues to be a leading cause of avoidable death in the United States. Nearly half a million Americans die each year from smoking‐​related diseases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Understandably, this makes reducing smoking and discouraging youth smoking significant public health priorities.

Fortunately, there are less dangerous ways for smokers to satisfy their nicotine habits than smoking cigarettes. Electronic cigarettes and other vaping products (so‐​called "electronic nicotine delivery devices" or ENDS) appear to be a substantially safer substitute for combustible cigarettes. Such products can even help some smokers quit altogether. Yet too few people know this, and the ignorance appears to be getting worse.

Since the Food and Drug Administration began regulating ENDS as "tobacco products," public understanding of the relative risks of various tobacco products has declined. The FDA and many other expert authorities accept that there is a "continuum of risk" and that vaping is less dangerous than smoking. Yet, a majority of Americans do not understand this to be true. Smokers in particular do not realize there are less dangerous alternatives to combustible cigarettes—alternatives that could save their lives.

What explains widespread and worsening understanding of the relative risks of vaping? And what can be done about it? Improved messaging and public statements from public health authorities could help, but we are unconvinced such efforts would be enough. The ability of government messaging to inform consumers is inherently limited, particularly when public trust in institutions is flagging. As we explain below, educating Americans about the relative risks of tobacco products may require rethinking the way we classify and regulate such products and in particular allowing those with an economic interest in educating Americans about the relative risks of nicotine products to do so.