Court: Public School Likely May Ban Student from Wearing "There Are Only Two Genders" T-Shirt,

From L.M. v. Town of Middleburgh, decided today by Judge Indira Talwani (D. Mass.):

Plaintiff … is unable to counter Defendants' showing that enforcement of the Dress Code was undertaken to protect the invasion of the rights of other students to a safe and secure educational environment. School administrators were well within their discretion to conclude that the statement "THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS" may communicate that only two gender identities—male and female—are valid, and any others are invalid or nonexistent,3 and to conclude that students who identify differently, whether they do so openly or not, have a right to attend school without being confronted by messages attacking their identities. As Tinker explained, schools can prohibit speech that is in "collision with the rights of others to be secure and be let alone."

Plaintiff contends that … Defendants could not restrict the Shirt as an "invasion of the rights of others" unless it determined that the speech "targeted a specific student" (quoting Norris on behalf of A.M. v. Cape Elizabeth Sch. Dist. (1st Cir. 2020)). Norris, however, did not attempt to set a rule for all speech that is an "invasion[] of the rights of others" or even "the precise boundaries of what speech constitutes 'bullying' such that it falls within the 'invasion of the rights of others' framework of Tinker." Instead, Norris concluded that where the school had justified the limitation on the student's statement that "THERE IS A RAPIST IN OUR SCHOOL AND YOU KNOW WHO IT IS" on the ground that the student had engaged in "bullying" under the school's policy, the school was required to demonstrate that it had a reasonable basis to determine that the speech targeted a specific student and invaded that student's rights.