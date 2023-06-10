"We the People" Podcast on AI Libel, with Prof. Lyrissa Lidsky, Prof. Jeff Rosen, and Me

The podcast is from the National Constitutional Center; Jeff Rosen, who's a professor at the George Washington University law school, is the NCC's head (and a noted author and journalist). Lyrissa Lidsky is a co-Reporter for the American Law Institute's Restatement (Third) of Torts: Defamation and Privacy, the former dean at the University of Missouri law school, and now a professor at the University of Florida law school. I very much enjoyed doing the podcast, and I hope you enjoy listening to it.