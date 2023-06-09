The Volokh Conspiracy

Slippery Slope Arguments

Freakonomics Podcast on Slippery Slope Arguments

Camel (A) sticks his nose under the tent (B), which collapses, driving the thin end of the wedge (C) to cause monkey to open floodgates (D), letting water flow down the slippery slope (E) to irrigate acorn (F) which grows into oak (G). [Illustration by Eric Kim, from my idea.]

An interesting episode, with participants that include Dahlia Lithwick and me. The audio and transcript are here, and it's on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and elsewhere. Check it out; in case you'd like to read more, here's my Mechanisms of the Slippery Slope article, a somewhat condensed version, a co-written 3-page magazine version, and the blog posts serializing the bulk of the article.