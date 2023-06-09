The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Freakonomics Podcast on Slippery Slope Arguments
An interesting episode, with participants that include Dahlia Lithwick and me. The audio and transcript are here, and it's on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and elsewhere. Check it out; in case you'd like to read more, here's my Mechanisms of the Slippery Slope article, a somewhat condensed version, a co-written 3-page magazine version, and the blog posts serializing the bulk of the article.