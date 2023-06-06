Women-Only Naked Spa Lacks Constitutional Right to Exclude Transgender Patrons with Pensises

From Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein's opinion yesterday in Olympus Spa v. Armstrong (W.D. Wash.):

The Olympus Spa is a Korean spa "specifically designed for women," and the services offered there "are closely tied to the Korean tradition," meaning patrons are "require[d] … to be naked" during certain services. The facilities include "a bath area containing multiple whirl-pools, a traditional Korean body-scrub service area, standing showers, sit-down showers, a steam room, and a dry sauna." As noted, patrons are "typically fully naked" while utilizing these areas and thus "have visual access" to other nude patrons. Nor is nudity optional. It is allegedly "required for certain procedures called 'Seshin'" pursuant to Korean tradition. According to Plaintiffs, female patrons receiving a Korean body scrub "must do so unclothed," and all employees who provide those scrubs ("ddemiri") are women. Olympus Spa maintains a "female-only policy" under which it restricts admission to women—or, more specifically, individuals who "physically present[ ] in the nude as … female." It apparently advertised this entry policy on its website with the following language: "Biological women are welcome[.] It is the policy of Olympus Spa not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national original, sex, age, or disability in its programs or activities, as required by applicable laws and regulations." Olympus Spa thus admits transgender women only if they have "gone through post-operative sex confirmation surgery." Plaintiffs attribute the policy to their "traditional, theologically conservative" Christian values. They believe in "modesty as between the sexes" and "hold the conviction that a male and female should not ordinarily be in each other's presence while in the nude unless married to each other." See also Dkt. No. 1-2 at 4 ("Women are in a vulnerable position when they are unclothed and/or having treatment while unclothed and we seek to ensure that they feel their privacy and rights are respected. This is a biblical principle from 1 Peter 3:7, 1 Timothy 3:1-7, 1 Timothy 5:2, Phillipians 4:3, Genesis 1:27, Proverbs 31:17, Phillipians 2:3 and more."). The Jane Doe Employees accordingly refuse to perform massages or body scrubs on naked men. And Jane Doe Patron, a Christian "who frequently receives treatments at Olympus Spa," likewise "believes that men and women should not be viewing each other's naked bodies unless married to each other." …

The Washington State Human Rights Commission concluded that the spa's policy violated Washington's ban on gender identity discrimination in public accommodations, and the court held that this didn't violate the Free Exercise Clause, Free Speech Clause, or the right of intimate association:

As for their [Free Exercise Clause] claim, Plaintiffs observe that they "have the liberty to not only believe as they do about males and females in a state of undress, but they also have the right to freely exercise their religious rights, i.e., to act in accordance with their faith-based convictions." Plaintiffs allege that the Commission's enforcement of the WLAD against them, "which requires them to service nude males and females in the same rooms," forces them "to choose between violating the law or their religious convictions." This, according to Plaintiffs, imposes a substantial burden on the exercise of their religious beliefs. The Commission counters that the WLAD is a neutral law of general applicability and therefore does not run afoul of the First Amendment. The Court agrees with the Commission and dismisses this claim … . Plaintiffs fail to plead—let alone plausibly—that the WLAD is anything but neutral. The law does not discriminate on its face, and it does not by its terms favor a particular religion or the non-exercise of religion. Nor have Plaintiffs alleged facts to suggest that the legislature was motivated by a masked intent to discourage religious exercise or discriminate against their religion. Plaintiffs have also not alleged that the Commission's application of the WLAD in this case was motivated by any "clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated [their] objection," and the Court is unable to discern any facts in the record that would support such a claim … . Plaintiffs attempt to raise a "hybrid rights" claim. In Smith, the Supreme Court excepted from rational basis review "hybrid situation[s]"—those cases that involve "not the Free Exercise Clause alone, but the Free Exercise Clause in conjunction with other constitutional protections, such as freedom of speech and of the press[.]"Plaintiffs accordingly wish to tether their free exercise claim to "either or both" of their remaining claims in the hopes that the Court will apply strict scrutiny to the WLAD. See San Jose Christian Coll. v. City of Morgan Hill (9th Cir. 2004) ("If … a law burdens the free exercise of religion and some other constitutionally-protected activity, there is a First Amendment violation unless the strict scrutiny test is satisfied[.]"). But a hybrid rights claim requires more than a bald allegation that a companion right is implicated or has been violated. "[T]o assert a hybrid-rights claim, a free exercise plaintiff must make out a colorable claim that a companion right has been violated—that is, a fair probability or a likelihood, but not a certitude, of success on the merits." Put differently, a hybrid rights claim is not entitled to strict scrutiny analysis merely because it "combine[s] a free exercise claim with an utterly meritless claim of the violation of another alleged fundamental right[.]"For the reasons discussed below, Plaintiffs fail to allege a plausible free speech or free association violation. Neither of those claims, then, combines with their free exercise claim to create a viable hybrid rights claim. The Court dismisses Plaintiffs' free exercise claim.

Note that the Washington Constitution's religious freedom provision—unlike the Free Exercise Clause—has been read as presumptively mandating religious exemptions even from generally applicable laws, but the plaintiff didn't bring that claim in this case, perhaps because plaintiffs seek an injunction, and federal courts generally can't order state officials to follow state law.

The court also rejected the free speech claim:

Plaintiffs contend that the Commission required Olympus Spa to "remove language from its website that has a viewpoint that 'biological women' are females and distinct from males." … The law at issue here, however, is not a content-based speech restriction. The Commission correctly observes that the WLAD does not target speech—indeed, it says nothing at all about speech and does not purport to outlaw a particular idea, topic, message, or viewpoint. The WLAD instead regulates discriminatory conduct. It "imposes a flat ban" on discrimination in places of public accommodation—"one that is applied without regard to [the] content" of a business's message. And as the Supreme Court has repeatedly observed, "[a] regulation that serves purposes unrelated to the content of expression is deemed neutral, even if it has an incidental effect on some speakers or messages but not others." The compelled speech to which Olympus Spa points is "plainly incidental" to the WLAD's regulation of discriminatory conduct. The WLAD bars Olympus Spa from denying services to customers based on sexual orientation and, in this regard, it incidentally burdens Olympus Spa's speech by prohibiting advertisement of discriminatory entrance policies (e.g., one that permits only "biological women"). But that does not convert the WLAD into a content-based regulation. To borrow an analogous example from the Supreme Court, "Congress … can prohibit employers from discriminating in hiring on the basis of race," and "that this will require an employer to take down a sign reading 'White Applicants Only' hardly means that the law should be analyzed as one regulating the employer's speech rather than conduct." Rumsfeld v. FAIR … .

And the court rejected the freedom of association claim: