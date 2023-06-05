The Volokh Conspiracy
Some "Classified" Podcasts
Have a road trip coming up? Here are some podcasts I did for my book Classified.
As regular readers know, my book Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classifications in America, was published in July. This is my first book since 2015, and the biggest difference in terms of publicizing this book has been the explosion of podcasts and webinars in the interim.
Some VC readers may have road trips or long plane rides coming up, and would be interested in listening to a podcast about it. I've done a lot of podcasts–just looking at the list below makes me tired–and I can't say I really have a favorite. So I'm just going to list the ones I have links to below, and let interested readers decide whether they expect to find one or another host especially interesting.
Michael Shermer, founder of Skeptic magazine
Cato Institute speech hosted by Walter Olson with comments by Bob Cottrol and Jane Coaston
Manhattan Institute, hosted by Ilya Shapiro with comments from Adrienne Davis and Glenn Loury
Reason with Nick Gillespie and Kenny Xu
Unregistered, Thaddeus Russell
Jewish Institute for Liberal Values
Federalist Society with Cory Liu
Heartland Institute with Tim Henson
Speech at Berkeley Law, hosted by Steve Hayward (yes, I defied the boycott of "Zionist" speakers)
Cato Institute's Free Thoughts, with Trevor Burrus
What Happens Next in 6 Minutes with Larry Bernstein
Pioneer Institute with Joe Selvaggi
Live from America from the Comedy Cellar
First Things with Mark Bauerlein
Essential Liberty with Bob Zadek
Institutionalized with Charles Lehman and Aaron Sibarium