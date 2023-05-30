"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 32: Exclusive Interview with "Ex-Wives Undercover" Amber & Athena

The thirty-second episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features an exclusive interview with the top 1% podcast (over a million downloads!) "Ex-Wives Undercover: Liars, Cheaters & Love Cons" hosts Amber Rasmussen and Athena Klingerman about how their ex-husband Brandon continued freely harming women and children despite seventeen protective orders in three states against him. After law enforcement in the state of Washington and elsewhere didn't stop him, it is only his eventual near-murderous attack on a woman in California that put him in jail for ten years.

Criminal law scholar and Villanova University professor Brenner Fissell provides expert commentary on what went wrong and what the difficulties are in changing the system. We take listeners through a journey involving not only criminal matters but also the family court framework and the misunderstanding of conditions such as narcissistic personality disorder.

Strap on your seatbelts for a wild ride with TikTok sensations Amber and Athena that covers Brandon's repeat manipulation of police officers and judges, a myriad of falsified documents, and ankle monitor escapes!

For those interested in Michelle's and my previous conversation with Amber about how to (safely) navigate online dating, the YouTube video is here.