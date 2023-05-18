Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
5.18.2023 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
NEXT: Neither the Constitution Nor Common Sense Supports the Argument the Debt Ceiling Is Unconstitutional
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (3)
Robby Soave
|
5.17.2023 5:59 PM
Christian Britschgi
|
5.17.2023 4:35 PM
Bruce Yandle
|
5.17.2023 4:20 PM
Joe Lancaster
|
5.17.2023 3:20 PM
Emma Camp
|
5.17.2023 3:05 PM