The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Carroll v. Trump Sexual Abuse + Libel Verdict
I'm traveling this week, and don't have much to add on this case in any event, but I thought I'd point to two Reason pieces on the subject, Jury Finds Trump Liable for Sexual Abuse and Defamation of Writer E. Jean Carroll (Elizabeth Nolan Brown) and 8 Reasons Why E. Jean Carroll Won Her Sexual Abuse and Defamation Lawsuit Against Trump (Jacob Sullum).