Federal Judges' Standing Orders

An interesting new article on this subject (Standing Orders: A Survey of Individual Judges' Regulation of Practice in All Future Cases Before Them) by Judge J. Campbell Barker (E.D. Tex.), and on how this common and important (but largely unstudied) practice sits uneasily with the uniformity contemplated by various federal rules. Some recommendations:

If a judge is considering reprimanding, sanctioning, or adversely affecting a party for noncompliance with a judge-specific standing order posted online, the judge should consider whether notice of the JSO was provided in the particular case, as by service of the JSO or the JSO's entry on the docket….

A final reflection is prosaic: Our judicial system is structurally incompatible with full uniformity in federal practice and procedure. The federal judicial system empowers over 600 district judges to decide for themselves how to balance the need for standing regulations of practice and the goal of simplicity of federal procedure. Unsurprisingly, there is great variation in how that balance is drawn.

The finding that over 70% of active-status district judges use JSOs suggests that district judges, as a group, are far from convinced of the relative value of goals previously expressed by congressional and national judiciary committees—that lawyers can go to any federal court in the nation and expect much the same required procedure under local requirements that are few and simple. It appears that, today, a more widespread emphasis is on the goal of announcing the procedures that individual judges find most beneficial. That may say something about the relative popularity of judges moving in a group as opposed to expressing individual will.

That emphasis may also reflect our era of widespread, online how-to guides, which district judges may seek to offer in an attempt to help practitioners or promote transparency about typical practices. When those guides take the form of mandatory orders, however, judges may wish to weigh their benefits against the burdens of finding and adhering to a range of online directions.