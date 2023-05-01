Justice Stevens Papers Through 2005 To Be Made Available Starting Tomorrow

Today the Library of Congress announced that, tomorrow, it will be making available the papers of the late Justice John Paul Stevens through 2005. The release of a Justice's papers is often pretty significant for Supreme Court nerds and historians alike, as the papers include drafts of opinions and memos among the Justices that shed light on the public opinions later released. You need to be in DC to see the papers at the Library of Congress—they won't be posted online— but I assume particularly important documents will get out pretty quickly. You can read the 299-page finding aid to the Stevens papers that will be available here.