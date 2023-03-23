Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
3.23.2023 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
NEXT: Idaho Supreme Court Rules Fourth Amendment Violated When Drug-Sniffing Dog "Intermeddled" With Defendant's Car
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (3)
Jacob Sullum
|
3.22.2023 2:35 PM
Emma Camp
|
3.22.2023 12:25 PM
Joe Lancaster
|
3.22.2023 12:10 PM
Jesse Walker
|
3.22.2023 10:45 AM
Elizabeth Nolan Brown
|
3.22.2023 9:35 AM