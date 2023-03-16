From New York trial judge Ariel Chesler's opinion last month in Z.U. v. F.U., just the introduction:

The duration of this divorce action and post-judgment proceedings is approaching the quarter century mark. But, neither that length of time nor the fact that this is the 50th motion sequence fully captures the Jarndyce-like history that has transpired between these parties and in this courthouse. Like that fictional case imagined by Dickens in "Bleak House," this litigation has seen "processions" of jurists and "great bundles of papers." It too is "so complicated that no [person] alive knows what it means," and the case "still drags its dreary length before the court, perennially hopeless."

Prior jurists who have handled this matter have described it as "long," "tortuous," "convoluted," involving "scores of motions," "endless," and "seemingly interminable." It has been noted that "much of the history involves the bad conduct of the parties, particularly that of defendant, which has created needless problems for the judges and staff of New York County Supreme Court and caused a constant and unconscionable drain on precious judicial resources." Indeed, Justice Saralee Evans (retired) presided over the case until she felt compelled to recuse herself.

This conduct has included that on October 25, 2012, the day on which a prior hearing was scheduled to begin before a Referee, Defendant was arrested for striking "her ex-husband with an open hand across the face while both were seated in the 6th Floor Lobby [at 60 Centre Street] awaiting their court appearance," according to the summons issued to her. This incident, coupled with prior incidents where Defendant had threatened to bring a gun to court, led to a decision by the prior jurist assigned to this matter that all proceedings needed to take place in a judge's courtroom where extra court officers could be assigned.

In prior proceedings before Justice Matthew F. Cooper (retired), Defendant did not deny but instead almost gleefully admitted, that she "forged plaintiff's signature, stole documents from him, and obtained copies of plaintiff's tax returns in violation of this court's directive." Ultimately, such behavior led Judge Cooper to direct that any of Plaintiff's tax returns only be examined by Defendant in the courtroom. Thereafter, as Justice Cooper set forth in a March 1, 2016 order, Plaintiff was to provide only redacted copies of his tax returns, leaving only the gross income reported visible. And, later, such returns were to be provided only to the Court for in camera inspection to prevent further harassing or illegal conduct from Defendant.

Before this Court, Defendant admitted on the record, to calling the CIA and FBI to locate Plaintiff because she did not know where he lived and needed assistance in serving him process in this litigation. This is yet another example of her misuse of Court and law enforcement resources in her quest to harm Plaintiff.