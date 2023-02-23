No Sealing of Record to Protect Reputation of Defendants

From Liberty Mutual Fire Ins. Co. v. Maple Manor Neuro Center Inc., decided Tuesday by Judge Linda Parker (E.D. Mich.):

This dispute arises from no-fault insurance benefits that Plaintiffs … paid to Defendants … for the treatment of [Plaintiffs'] insureds pursuant to Michigan's No-Fault Act. Plaintiffs are insurance companies providing no-fault insurance coverage in Michigan…. Plaintiffs filed a Complaint alleging that Defendants engaged in a scheme to submit false and fraudulent medical records, bills, and invoices through interstate wires, which sought payment for treatment and services from an unlicensed healthcare provider. Plaintiffs allege that Defendants conduct violates the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act ("RICO"), 18 U.S.C. § 1962(c) and (d), and state law. On or about December 16, 2022, the parties entered into a good faith Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release …. On December 22, 2022, Defendants filed a motion to seal the entire record, which Plaintiffs consented to as part of the Settlement….

Defendants argued "that Plaintiff's complaint has 'zero merit' due to a recently issued Michigan Court of Appeals opinion, thus warranting the sealing of the entire record"; the court disagreed:

[E]ven if the Court did find the Complaint to be without merit, Defendants do not cite any case law that would support a decision to seal the entire record based on this fact….

And defendants also argued that the complaint "wrongfully named" the doctors who owned Maple Manor "as individual defendants, thus tarnishing their reputation." But the court again disagreed, and refused to even redact the individual defendants' names: