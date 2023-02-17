Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court Semifinalists

The topic for the 11th Annual Harlan Institute–Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition is Students for Fair Admission v. UNC. This week, twenty-six teams of high school students presented oral arguments in the semifinal round. The teams were superb. Truly, these high school students could compete in any law school moot court competition. The Round of 8 will be held in two weeks.

Semifinal Match #1

Team #12552 v. Team #12041

Semifinal Match #2

Team #12548 v. Team #12045

Semifinal Match #3

Team #12056 v. Team #12576

Semifinal Match #4

Team #12044 v. Team #12050

Semifinal Match #5

Team #11965 v. Team #12574

Semifinal Match #6

Team #11969 v. Team #12048

Semifinal Match #7

Team #12052 v. Team #12577

Semifinal Match #8

Team #11696 v. Team #11811

Semifinal Match #9

Team #12556 v. Team #11770

Semifinal Match #10

Team #12068 v. Team #11729

Semifinal Match #11

Team #12063 v. Team #11695

Semifinal Match #12

Team #11808 v. Team #12575

Semifinal Match #13

Team #11762 v. Team #12823