The Sources Cited by the Supreme Court in Bruen

This post lists all the sources cited by the majority opinion in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The cites provide useful guidance to lower courts for analyzing Second Amendment cases.

Since the Supreme Court's June 2022 Bruen decision, government lawyers, with the assistance of gun prohibition lobbies, have been pushing courts to delay hearing Second Amendment cases. Allegedly, the governments need many months to conduct legal history research under the supposedly new legal history standard created by Bruen.

In fact, Bruen's focus on text as elucidated by legal history is nothing new in Second Amendment litigation. Attention to legal history was step one of the Two-Step Test used by most lower courts between Heller (2008) and Bruen (2022). As the Supreme Court explained, "Step one of the predominant framework is broadly consistent with Heller, which demands a test rooted in the Second Amendment's text, as informed by history." Bruen at 2127.

While delay-seeking government lawyers have been arguing that courts need the advice of history or political science professors who have no legal training, the Bruen case demonstrates the opposite. The large majority of the Bruen sources are straightforwardly accessible to anyone who can conduct legal research in databases such as Westlaw and HeinOnline. For other sources in Bruen, such as old books, I will describe the sources' availability in modern reprint editions or online.

There are 289 sources cited in Bruen. Of these, 288 are readily available online or in modern reprints of older books. The only obscure source cited by the Bruen majority was an 1853 case from the Worcester County Court, in Massachusetts, which was originally cited in a law journal article by history professor Saul Cornell, and which is cited in the journal as being "on file with author."

The Bruen methodology of the 288 easily accessible public source cites shows the methodology that lower courts should use. The lone Bruen cite to professor Cornell's private source was simply part of a refutation of an argument made by professor Cornell and the dissent.

The Bruen Court cited 45 Supreme Court cases, 22 Circuit cases, 3 federal statutes, 10 other U.S. government documents, 61 state statutes after 1900, 43 state/colonial/territorial statutes before 1900, 10 state cases after 1900, 28 state cases before 1900, 2 local laws, 1 state government document, 10 English statutes, 4 other English government documents, 6 English cases, 5 English treatises, 16 books published after 1900, 6 books before 1900, 10 law review and other scholarly articles, 2 newspaper articles, 1 item from an online state archive, and 3 amicus briefs.

In a future post, I will explain one of the advantages of courts using readily available sources, as opposed to sources that only exist in obscure offline archives: it is easier for courts to uncover fraudulent claims by advocates if legal claims are based on public sources rather than obscure ones.

Below, pinpoint cites are to 142 S.Ct. 2111. The pinpoint cites do not record multiple citations to the same source on the same page. Citations to the record, to the briefs of the parties, and to the case below are omitted. Cite forms are copied from Bruen and are condensed by deleting parallel reporter cites and by closing spaces within abbreviations.

Part I. United States sources

U.S. Supreme Court cases

45 cases

American Legion v. American Humanist Assn., 139 S.Ct. 2067 (2019). Cited at page 2130 of Bruen.

Associated Gen. Contractors of Cal., Inc. v. Carpenters, 459 U.S. 519 (1983). 2136.

Barron ex rel. Tiernan v. Mayor of Baltimore, 7 Pet. 243 (1833). 2137.

Cantwell v. Connecticut, 310 U.S. 296 (1940). 2138.

Caetano v. Massachusetts, 577 U.S. 411 (2016) (per curiam). 2132, 2134.

Chiafalo v. Washington, 140 S.Ct. 2316 (2020). 2136.

Clark v. Jeter, 486 U.S. 456 (1988). 2129.

Crawford v. Washington, 541 U.S. 36 (2004). 2137.

Dimick v. Schiedt, 293 U.S. 474 (1935). 2136.

District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008). 2122, 2125-40, 2142-43, 2146-47, 2149-50, 2153-56.

Dred Scott v. Sandford, 19 How. 393 (1857). 2150-51.

Espinoza v. Montana Dept. of Revenue, 140 S.Ct. 2246 (2020). 2137.

Ex parte Grossman, 267 U.S. 87 (1925). 2139.

Funk v. United States, 290 U.S. 371 (1933). 2136, 2139.

Gamble v. United States, 139 S.Ct. 1960 (2019). 2137.

Giles v. California, 554 U.S. 353 (2008). 2130.

Houston Community College System v. Wilson, 142 S.Ct. 1253 (2022). 2136.

Hurtado v. California, 110 U.S. 516 (1884). 2136.

Illinois ex rel. Madigan v. Telemarketing Associates, Inc., 538 U.S. 600 (2003). 2130.

Konigsberg v. State Bar of Cal., 366 U.S. 36 (1961). 2126, 2130.

McCulloch v. Maryland, 4 Wheat. 316 (1819). 2132.

McDonald v. Chicago, 561 U.S. 742 (2010). 2122, 2125-27, 2129-30, 2133, 2135, 2151-52, 2156.

Muscarello v. United States, 524 U.S. 125 (1998). 2134.

Myers v. United States, 272 U.S. 52 (1926). 2137.

Nevada Comm'n on Ethics v. Carrigan, 564 U.S. 117 (2011). 2138.

NLRB v. Noel Canning, 573 U.S. 513 (2014). 2137.

Philadelphia Newspapers, Inc. v. Hepps, 475 U.S. 767 (1986). 2130.

Printz v. United States, 521 U.S. 898 (1997). 2137.

Ramos v. Louisiana, 140 S.Ct. 1390 (2020). 2137.

Robertson v. Baldwin, 165 U.S. 275 (1897). 2139, 2155.

Rogers v. Tennessee, 532 U.S. 451 (2001). 2136.

Shuttlesworth v. Birmingham, 394 U.S. 147 (1969). 2138.

Smith v. Alabama, 124 U.S. 465 (1888). 2139

Sprint Communications Co. v. APCC Services, Inc., 554 U.S. 269 (2008). 2136-37.

Timbs v. Indiana, 139 S.Ct. 682 (2019). 2137.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. v. FCC, 520 U.S. 180 (1997). 2129.

United States v. Jones, 565 U.S. 400 (2012). 2132.

United States v. Miller, 307 U.S. 174 (1939). 2128.

United States v. Playboy Entertainment Group, Inc., 529 U.S. 803 (2000). 2130.

United States v. Reid, 12 How. 361 (1852). 2139.

United States v. Sineneng-Smith, 140 S.Ct. 1575 (2020). 2130.

United States v. Stevens, 559 U.S. 460 (2010). 2130.

Van Ness v. Pacard, 2 Pet. 137 (1829). 2139.

Virginia v. Moore, 553 U.S. 164 (2008). 2137.

Wheaton v. Peters, 8 Pet. 591 (1834). 2139.

U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cases

22 cases

Association of N. J. Rifle & Pistol Clubs, Inc. v. Attorney General N.J., 910 F.3d 106 (CA3 2018). 2127.

Drake v. Filko, 724 F.3d 426, 440 (CA3 2013). 2124, 2138.

Drummond v. Robinson, 9 F.4th 217 (CA3 2021). 2133.

GeorgiaCarry.Org, Inc. v. Georgia, 687 F.3d 1244 (CA11 2012). 2127.

Gould v. Morgan, 907 F.3d 659 (CA1 2018). 2124, 2126.

Harley v. Wilkinson, 988 F.3d 766 (CA4 2021). 2127.

Heller v. District of Columbia, 670 F.3d 1244 (CADC 2011). 2129, 2137.

Kachalsky v. County of Westchester, 701 F.3d 81 (CA2 2012). 2124-27, 2135.

Kanter v. Barr, 919 F.3d 437, 441 (CA7 2019). 2126-27.

Kolbe v. Hogan, 849 F.3d 114 (CA4 2017). 2126.

Libertarian Party of Erie Cty. v. Cuomo, 970 F.3d 106 (CA2 2020). 2127.

Moore v. Madigan, 702 F.3d 933 (CA7 2012). 2135.

National Rifle Assn. of Am., Inc. v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 700 F.3d 185 (CA5 2012). 2127.

United States v. Boyd, 999 F.3d 171, 185 (CA3 2021). 2126.

United States v. Class, 930 F.3d 460, 463 (CADC 2019). 2127.

United States v. Focia, 869 F.3d 1269, 1285 (CA11 2017). 2126.

United States v. Greeno, 679 F.3d 510, 518 (CA6 2012). 2126-27.

United States v. Masciandaro, 638 F.3d 458 (CA4 2011). 2124.

United States v. Reese, 627 F.3d 792, 800–801 (CA10 2010). 2127.

Worman v. Healey, 922 F.3d 26, 33, 36–39 (CA1 2019). 2127.

Wrenn v. District of Columbia, 864 F.3d 650 (CADC 2017). 2124, 2126, 2148.

Young v. Hawaii, 992 F.3d 765 (CA9 2021) (en banc). 2124, 2127, 2135, 2149.

United States statutes

3 statutes

42 U.S.C. § 1983. 2125.

14 Stat. 176 (1866). 2151.

15 Stat. 8 (1868). 2151.

Other U.S. government documents

10 documents

Cong. Globe, 39th Cong., 1st Sess., 658, 908-009 (1866). 2151.

Dept. of Interior, Compendium of the Eleventh Census: 1890, Part I.-Population 2 (1892). 2154–56.

H.R. Rep. No. 30, 39th Cong., 1st Sess. (1866). 2151.

H.R. Rep. No. 16, 39th Cong., 2d Sess. (1867). 2152.

H.R. Exec. Doc. No. 70, 39th Cong., 1st Sess. (1866). 2151.

H.R. Exec. Doc. No. 68, 39th Cong., 2d Sess. (1867). 2151.

H.R. Exec. Doc. No. 57, 40th Cong., 2d Sess. (1867). 2152.

H.R. Exec. Doc. No. 329, 40th Cong., 2d Sess. (1868). 2151-52.

Exec. Doc. No. 43, 39th Cong., 1st Sess. (1866). 2151.

Exec. Doc. No. 14, 40th Cong., 1st Sess. (1867). 2152.

Part II. State sources

The State sources include colonies, territories, and the District of Columbia.

State statutes, 1900 and later

61 statutes

Ala. Code § 13A-11-75 (Cum. Supp. 2021). 2123.

Alaska Stat. § 18.65.700 (2020). 2123.

Ariz. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 13-3112 (Cum. Supp. 2021). 2123.

Ark. Code Ann. § 5-73-309 (Supp. 2021). 2123.

Cal. Penal Code Ann. § 26150 (West 2021). 2124.

Colo. Rev. Stat. § 18-12-206 (2021). 2123.

Conn. Gen. Stat. § 29-28(b) (2021). 2123.

Del. Code, Tit. 11, § 1441 (2022). 2123.

D.C. Code §§ 7-2509.11(1) (2018), 22-4506(a) (Cum. Supp. 2021). 2124.

Fla. Stat. § 790.06 (2021). 2123.

Ga. Code Ann. § 16-11-129 (Supp. 2021). 2123.

Haw. Rev. Stat. §§ 134-2 (Cum. Supp. 2018), 134-9(a) (2011). 2124.

Idaho Code Ann. § 18-3302K (Cum. Supp. 2021). 2123.

Ill. Comp. Stat., ch. 430, § 66/10 (West Cum. Supp. 2021). 2123.

Ind. Code § 35–47–2–3 (2021). 2123.

Iowa Code § 724.7 (2022). 2123.

Kan. Stat. Ann. § 75-7c03 (2021). 2123.

Ky. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 237.110 (Lexis Cum. Supp. 2021). 2123.

La. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 40:1379.3 (West Cum. Supp. 2022). 2123.

Me. Rev. Stat. Ann., Tit. 25, § 2003 (Cum. Supp. 2022). 2123.

Md. Pub. Saf. Code Ann. § 5-306(a)(6)(ii) (2018). 2124.

Mass. Gen. Laws, ch. 140, § 131(d) (2020). 2124.

Mich. Comp. Laws § 28.425b (2020). 2123.

Minn. Stat. § 624.714 (2020). 2123.

Miss. Code Ann. § 45-9-101 (2022). 2123.

Mo. Rev. Stat. § 571.101 (2016), 2123.

Mont. Code Ann. § 45-8-321 (2021). 2123.

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 69-2430 (2019). 2123.

Nev. Rev. Stat. § 202.3657 (2021). 2123.

N.H. Rev. Stat. Ann. § 159:6 (Cum. Supp. 2021). 2123.

N.J. Stat. Ann. § 2C:58-4(c) (West Cum. Supp. 2021). 2124.

N.M. Stat. Ann. § 29-19-4 (2018). 2123.

New York

1905 N.Y. Laws ch. 92. 2122.

1908 N.Y. Laws ch. 93. 2122.

1911 N.Y. Laws ch. 195. 2122.

1913 N.Y. Laws ch. 608. 2122.

N.Y. Penal Law Ann. §§ 70.00, 70.15, 80.00, 80.05, 261.01, 265.01–b, 265.03 (West 2017). 2122.

N.Y. Penal Law Ann. §400.00. 2123.

N.C. Gen. Stat. Ann. § 14-415.11 (2021). 2123.

N.D. Cent. Code Ann. § 62.1-04-03 (Supp. 2021). 2123.

Ohio Rev. Code Ann. § 2923.125 (2020). 2123.

Okla. Stat., Tit. 21, § 1290.12 (2021). 2123.

Ore. Rev. Stat. § 166.291 (2021). 2123.

18 Pa. Cons. Stat. § 6109 (Cum. Supp. 2016). 2123.

R.I. Gen. Laws § 11-47-11 (2002). 2123.

S.C. Code Ann. § 23-31-215(A) (Cum. Supp. 2021). 2123.

S.D. Codified Laws § 23-7-7 (Cum. Supp. 2021). 2123.

Tenn. Code Ann. § 39-17-1366 (Supp. 2021). 2123.

Tex. Govt. Code Ann. § 411.177 (West Cum. Supp. 2021). 2123.

Utah Code § 53-5-704.5 (2022). 2123.

Va. Code Ann. § 18.2-308.04 (2021). 2123.

Wash. Rev. Code § 9.41.070 (2021). 2123.

Va. Code Ann. § 61-7-4 (2021). 2123.

Wis. Stat. § 175.60 (2021). 2123.

Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 6-8-104 (2021). 2123.

State, territorial, or colonial statutes before 1900

43 statutes

1839 Ala. Acts no. 77. 2146.

Ark. Rev. Stat. § 13 (1838). 2146.

1875 Ark. Acts p. 156. 2155.

1881 Ark. Acts no. 96. 2155.

1889 Ariz. Terr. Sess. Laws no. 13. 2154.

D.C. Rev. Code ch. 141 (1857). 2148.

1835 Terr. of Fla. Laws p. 423. 2146.

1837 Ga. Acts §§ 1, 4. 2146–47.

1889 Idaho Terr. Gen. Laws § 1. 2154.

1820 Ind. Acts p. 39. 2146.

1881 Kan. Sess. Laws §§ 1, 23. 2155.

1813 Ky. Acts § 1. 2146.

1813 La. Acts p. 172. 2146.

Me. Rev. Stat., ch. 169 (1840). 2148.

1692 Mass. Acts and Laws no. 6. 2142-43.

1795 Mass. Acts and Laws ch. 2. 2144, 2148.

Mass. Rev. Stat., ch. 85 (1795). 2150.

Mass. Rev. Stat., ch. 134 (1836). 2148, 2150.

1850 Mass. Acts ch. 194. 2150.

Mass. Gen. Stat., ch. 164 (1860). 2150.

Mich. Rev. Stat., ch. 162 (1846). 2148.

Terr. of Minn. Rev. Stat., ch. 112 (1851). 2148.

1699 N.H. Acts and Laws ch. 1. 2143.

Grants, Concessions, and Original Constitutions of the Province of New Jersey (2d ed. 1881). 2143-44.

1 Nevill, Acts of the General Assembly of the Province of New-Jersey (1752). 2144.

1869 N.M. Laws ch. 32. 2154.

1854 Ore. Stat. ch. 16. 2148.

1860 Pa. Laws p. 432. 2148.

1801 Tenn. Acts pp. 260-261. 2144-45.

1859 Ohio Laws § 1. 2146.

1890 Okla. Terr. Stats., Art. 47. 2154.

1870 S.C. Acts p. 403. 2152.

1821 Tenn. Acts ch. 13. 2146.

1870 Tenn. Acts ch. 13. 2147, 2153.

1871 Tenn. Pub. Acts ch. 90. 2147.

1871 Tex. Gen. Laws § 1. 2153.

Collection of All Such Acts of the General Assembly of Virginia ch. 21 (1794). 2144.

1838 Va. Acts ch. 101. 2146, 2150.

1847 Va. Acts ch. 14. 2148, 2150.

Va. Code, ch. 153 (1868). 2148, 2153.

1838 Terr. of Wis. Stat. § 16. 2148.

1875 Wyo. Terr. Sess. Laws ch. 52. 2154.

Wyo. Rev. Stat., ch. 3, § 5051 (1899). 2155.

State cases after 1900

10 cases

Dwyer v. Farrell, 193 Conn. 7 (1984). 2123.

Babernitz v. Police Dept. of City of New York, 65 App.Div.2d 320 (1978). 2123.

Gadomski v. Tavares, 113 A.3d 387 (R.I. 2015). 2123.

In re Bando, 290 App.Div.2d 691 (2002). 2123

In re Brickey, 8 Idaho 597 (1902). 2155.

In re Kaplan, 249 App.Div.2d 199 (1998). 2123.

In re Klenosky, 75 App.Div.2d 793 (1980). 2123, 2156.

In re Martinek, 294 App.Div.2d 221 (2002). 2123.

In re O'Brien, 87 N.Y.2d 436 (1996). 2123.

In re O'Connor, 154 Misc.2d 694 (Westchester Cty. 1992). 2123.

State cases before 1900

28 cases

Andrews v. State, 50 Tenn. 165 (1871). 2147, 2155.

Bliss v. Commonwealth, 12 Ky. 90 (1822). 2146-47.

Carroll v. State, 28 Ark. 99 (1872). 2155.

Chatteaux v. State, 52 Ala. 388 (1875). 2155.

English v. State, 35 Tex. 473 (1871). 2153.

Eslava v. State, 49 Ala. 355 (1873). 2155.

Fife v. State, 31 Ark. 455 (1876). 2147, 2155.

Grover v. Bullock, No. 185 (Worcester Cty., Aug. 13, 1853). 2149. The only source in Bruen not readily available. The base cite is from Eric M. Ruben & Saul Cornell, Firearm Regionalism and Public Carry: Placing Southern Antebellum Case Law In Context, 125 Yale L.J. Forum 121, 130 n.53 (2015). "(on file with author)".

Haile v. State, 38 Ark. 564 (1882). 2155.

Nunn v. State, 1 Ga. 243 (1846). 2146-47.

O'Neil v. State, 16 Ala. 65 (1849). 2146.

Porter v. State, 66 Tenn. 106 (1874). 2147.

Salina v. Blaksley, 72 Kan. 230 (1905). 2155.

Simpson v. State, 13 Tenn. 356 (1833). 2145

State v. Buzzard, 4 Ark. 18 (1842). 2146-47.

State v. Chandler, 5 La. 489 (1850). 2146.

State v. Huntly, 25 N.C. 418 (1843) (per curiam). 2145.

State v. Mitchell, 3 Blackf. 229 (Ind. 1833). 2146-47.

State v. Reid, 1 Ala. 612 (1840). 2146.

State v. Chandler, 5 La. 489 (1850). 2146.

State v. Duke, 42 Tex. 455 (1875). 2153.

State v. Jumel, 13 La. 399 (1858). 2146.

State v. Shelby, 90 Mo. 302(1886). 2155.

State v. Smith, 11 La. 633 (1856). 2146.

State v. Speller, 86 N.C. 697 (1882). 2155.

State v. Wilburn, 66 Tenn. 57 (1872). 2147, 2155.

State v. Workman, 35 W.Va. 367 (1891). 2153.

Wilson v. State, 33 Ark. 557 (1878). 2155.

Local laws

2 local laws

38 N.Y.C.R.R. § 5-03(b). 2123.

Salina, Kan., Rev. Ordinance No. 268. 2156.

Other state government documents

1 document

Del. Courts, Super. Ct., Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapon (June 9, 2022), https://courts.delaware.gov/forms/download.aspx?ID=125408. 2123.

Part III. English law sources

English statutes

10 statutes. All available in HeinOnline, Statutes of the Realm library.

13 Edw. 1, 102. 2139.

2 Edw. 3 c. 3 (1328). 2139.

Rich. 2 c. 13 (1383). 2140.

20 Rich. 2 c. 1 (1396). 2140.

6 Hen. 8 c. 13 (1514). 2140.

25 Hen. 8 c. 17 (1533). 2140.

33 Hen. 8 c. 6 (1541). 2140-41.

14 Car. 2 c. 3 (1662). 2143-44.

1 Wm. & Mary c. 2, in 3 Eng. Stat. at Large (1689). 2141-42.

1 Wm. & Mary c. 15, in 3 Eng. Stat. at Large 399 (1688). 2142.

English proclamations and other royal decrees

4 items. The Close Rolls are administrative actions of the king's court and are available from British History Online. The proclamations are similar and are available in the multivolume Tudor Royal Proclamations and Stuart Royal Proclamations.

Calendar of the Close Rolls, Edward III, 1330-1333 (Apr. 3, 1330) (H. Maxwell-Lyte ed. 1898). 2140.

Id., Edward III, 1327-1330 (Aug. 29, 1328) (1896). 2140.

Prohibiting Use of Handguns and Crossbows (Jan. 1537), in 1 Tudor Royal Proclamations (P. Hughes & J. Larkin eds. 1964). 2140.

A Proclamation Against Steelets, Pocket Daggers, Pocket Dagges and Pistols (R. Barker printer 1616), 2140. Available online at https://ota.bodleian.ox.ac.uk/repository/xmlui/bitstream/handle/20.500.12024/A22133/A22133.html?sequence=5. Also available in 1 Stuart Royal Proclamations.

English cases

6 cases. English cases were initially reported by enterprising lawyers who took notes as judges issued oral opinions from the bench, and who collected those opinions into published volumes. In the 19th century, Parliament appointed a commission to consolidate and reprint all those cases into a series known as English Reports. All these cases are available at HeinOnline, in the English Reports library.

King and Queen v. Bullock, 4 Mod. 147, 87 Eng. Rep. 315 (K.B. 1693). 2141.

King v. Litten, 1 Shower, K.B. 367, 89 Eng. Rep. 644 (K.B. 1693). 2141.

King v. Silcot, 3 Mod. 280, 87 Eng. Rep. 186 (K.B. 1690). 2141.

King v. Lewellin, 1 Shower, K.B. 48, 89 Eng. Rep. 440 (K.B. 1689). 2141.

King and Queen v. Alsop, 4 Mod. 49, 87 Eng. Rep. 256 (K.B. 1691). 2141.

Sir John Knight's Case, 3 Mod. 117, 87 Eng. Rep. 75 (K.B. 1686) & Rex v. Sir John Knight, 1 Comb. 38, 90 Eng. Rep. 330 (K.B. 1686) (same case, two reporters). 2141, 2145.

English treatises

5 books.

Barlow, The Justice of Peace (1745). 2142. Reprinted 2018 by Gale Ecco.

4 W. Blackstone, Commentaries on the Laws of England (1769). 2128, 2143, 2149. Leading modern editions include Oxford University Press 2016 and University of Chicago Press 1979.

2 R. Burn, The Justice of the Peace, and Parish Officer (11th ed. 1769). 2141. Available at archive.org. Additionally, Hansebooks 2017 edition available in paperback and on Amazon Kindle. Hardpress 2018 reprint available in hardback, paperback, and Kindle.

The Farmer's Lawyer (1774). 2141. Available in Eighteenth Century Collections Online, and in Making of the Modern World (Gale).

1 William Hawkins, Pleas of the Crown (1716). 2142. Reprinted 1972 by Ayer Co. as part of the American Law Series: The Formative Years.

1 G. Jacob, Law-Dictionary (T. Tomlins ed. 1797). 2141. Reprinted 2000 by The Lawbook Exchange, and 2018 by Gale ECCO.

Part IV. Other sources

Books after 1900

16 books

Amar, The Bill of Rights: Creation and Reconstruction (1998), 2138.

Chase, Firearms: A Global History to 1700 (2003). 2140.

The Federalist No. 37 (C. Rossiter ed. 1961) (J. Madison). 2136, 2155.

George, English Pistols and Revolvers (1938). 2143. Reprinted 2013 by Literary Licensing.

Hendrick, P. Paradis, & R. Hornick, Human Factors Issues in Handgun Safety and Forensics (2008). 2144.

Lederer, Colonial American English (1985). 2144.

Leider, "Constitutional Liquidation, Surety Laws, and the Right To Bear Arms, in New Histories of Gun Rights and Regulation (J. Blocher, J. Charles, & D. Miller eds.) (forthcoming). 2149.

8 Writings of James Madison (G. Hunt ed. 1908). 2136.

9 Writings of James Madison (G. Hunt ed. 1910). 2137. Available online at the National Archives, https://founders.archives.gov/about/Madison and at https://oll.libertyfund.org/title/madison-the-writings-of-james-madison-9-vols.

Neumann, The History of Weapons of the American Revolution (1967). 2144.

Payne-Gallwey, The Crossbow (1903). 2140. Reprinted 2007 by Skyhorse Pub.

Peterson, Arms and Armor in Colonial America, 1526–1783 (1956). 2144.

Peterson, Daggers and Fighting Knives of the Western World (2001). 2140.

Pomeroy, The Territories and the United States 1861–1890 (1947). 2154.

Schwoerer, Gun Culture in Early Modern England (2016). 2140, 2142

Vickers, England in the Later Middle Ages (1926). 2139.

Books before 1900

6 books

Gordon, The History of New Jersey (1834). 2144. Reprint 2015 by Sagwan Press.

Haywood, The Duty and Office of Justices of Peace (1800). 2145. Ebook available from numerous public libraries. WorldCat.org will provide a list of available libraries near the user's location.

2 J. Kent, Commentaries on American Law. 2146. Available in any quality academic law library, at archive.org, at https://lonang.com/library/reference/kent-commentaries-american-law/, and in various reprint editions from Amazon, including free for Kindle.

Potter, The Office and Duties of a Justice of the Peace (1816). 2145-46. Reprinted 2016 by Palala Press, and 2013 by Books on Demand.

Webb, The Office and Authority of a Justice of Peace (1736). 2144. Reprinted 2012 by Gale, Sabin Americana; 2013 by RareBooksClub; and 2019 by HardPress Publishing.

Whitehead, East Jersey Under the Proprietary Governments (rev. 2d ed. 1875). 2144. Reprinted 2011 by British Library, Historical Print Editions.

Law review and other scholarly articles

10 articles

Baude, Constitutional Liquidation, 71 Stan. L. Rev. 1 (2019). 2137.

Baude & S. Sachs, Originalism and the Law of the Past, 37 L. & Hist. Rev. 809 (2019). 2130.

Kopel & J. Greenlee, The "Sensitive Places" Doctrine, 13 Charleston L. Rev. 205, 229-36 (2018). 2133.

Lash, Re-Speaking the Bill of Rights: A New Doctrine of Incorporation (Jan. 15, 2021), https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3766917. 2138.

Nelson, Stare Decisis and Demonstrably Erroneous Precedents, 87 Va. L. Rev. 1 (2001). 2136–37.

Ruben & S. Cornell, Firearm Regionalism and Public Carry: Placing Southern Antebellum Case Law in Context, 125 Yale L. J. Forum 121 (2015). 2149.

Schauer & B. Spellman, Analogy, Expertise, and Experience, 84 U. Chi. L. Rev. 249 (2017). 2132.

Sunstein, On Analogical Reasoning, 106 Harv. L. Rev. 741 (1993). 2132.

Trenholme, The Risings in the English Monastic Towns in 1327, 6 Am. Hist. Rev. 650 (1901). 2139. Available online from JSTOR, or by direct purchase from Oxford Academic.

Verduyn, The Politics of Law and Order During the Early Years of Edward III, 108 Eng. Hist. Rev. 842 (1993). 2139.

Newspaper and magazine articles

2 articles

Sherman, More States Remove Permit Requirement To Carry a Concealed Gun, PolitiFact (Apr. 12, 2022), https://www.politifact.com/article/2022/apr/12/more-states-remove-permit-requirement-carry-concea/. 2123.

The Loyal Georgian, Feb. 3, 1866, p. 3, col. 4 (quoting Circular No. 5, Freedmen's Bureau, Dec. 22, 1865). 2152. Available online from Newsbank African American Newspapers.

Archives

1 item

New Jersey State Archives, J. Klett, Using the Records of the East and West Jersey Proprietors (rev. ed. 2014), https://www.nj.gov/state/archives/pdf/proprietors.pdf. 2144.

Amicus briefs

3 briefs

Brief for Independent Institute as Amicus Curiae. 2133. (Note: the Independent Institute is a think tank in Oakland, California. It is not the Independence Institute, where Kopel works.)

Brief for Professors of History and Law as Amici Curiae. 2143.

Brief for Professor Robert Leider et al. as Amici Curiae. 2149.