Recently, the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty submitted an amicus brief in the Indiana Court of Appeals. This case presents a RFRA-based challenge to the state's abortion laws. I co-authored the brief with my colleague, Howard Slugh. We are grateful to Zechariah Yoder who served as our local counsel.

I have also posted to SSRN a draft article, titled Abortion and Religious Liberty. It will be forthcoming in the Texas Review of Law & Politics. I co-authored the article with Howard Slugh and Tal Fortgang.