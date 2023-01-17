Vide of Amanpour & Co. TV Interview on Uniting for Ukraine and Private Refugee Sponsorship

The video of my recent Amanpour & Co. TV interview on the Uniting for Ukraine private refugee sponsorship program is now available on Youtube. It aired this Monday on CNN International and PBS.

The interviewer and I discuss the program, its recent expansion to include migrants from four Latin American nations, and a variety of possible objections to these policies, including claims they are unfair to migrants from other countries, possible security risks, and others. This was probably my longest-ever appearance on TV, with the exception of those on C-SPAN.

The interview arose from my earlier Washington Post article on the Uniting for Ukraine program, and my participation as a sponsor (non-paywall version available here). I previously wrote about Uniting for Ukraine and private refugee sponsorship here, here, and here. In a recent post, I covered some common questions and misconceptions about these policies, and also explained how interested readers can start the process of becoming sponsors themselves.