"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 20: AI Dating Advice

The twentieth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange deals with artificial intelligence (AI) chat bots, which have been all the rage in recent months. From concerns about academic plagiarism to questions about whether they may replace workers in many industries, the news has been abuzz with articles about platforms such as ChatGPT. Some chat bots specialize in particular areas, such as providing dating coaching. We put several bots to the test to see if their dating advice is up to snuff.

What does AI think about the quality of the male versus female dating pools? Does it believe there is someone out there for everyone? And would AI ever advise you to lie to get the kind of partner you want? Come check out the hilarious results of our conversations with romance-minded chat bots!