"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Ep. 19: Exclusive Interview with Bestselling Author Nancy Jo Sales (Pt. 2)

On today's episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange, we return for the second half of our exchange with bestselling author, award-winning journalist, filmmaker and producer Nancy Jo Sales. Part 1 of the conversation is available here.

Nancy Jo explains why she believes that dating apps are deeply embedded in frat boy culture and rape culture, as well as what role social media whisper networks play in protecting female app users. Why and how do dating app operators make it so difficult to conduct independent research about the apps? How do conversations between Nancy Jo and incels go down? And does she see any hope for Gen Z and dating, watching her daughter enter young adulthood in today's world? Fasten your seatbelts, this episode is a wild ride!