"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Ep. 18: Exclusive Interview with Bestselling Author Nancy Jo Sales

On this special first episode of season 2, (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange, we welcome bestselling author, award-winning journalist, filmmaker and producer Nancy Jo Sales. A long-time critic of online dating and social media–her viral piece on how Tinder destroyed dating is here–Nancy Jo talks in part 1 of this interview about why dating app operators consider her such a thorn in their side, how dating apps are intentionally addictive, and why we see so much victim-blaming when apps lead to nefarious encounters. What does evolutionary biology have to do with dating apps? And why does Nancy Jo think that these apps have deep cultural effects such as turning men callous? Come listen to one of the most distinctive voices on all matters dating apps—things are about to get salty!

Nancy Jo's book "Nothing Personal: My Secret Life in the Dating App Inferno" is available here and her book "American Girls: Social Media and the Secret Lives of Teenagers" is available here. Her documentary "Swiped: Hooking up in the Digital Age" can be found here. Her latest piece in the Guardian about how women have started calling out toxic online dates in social media groups is here.

Some helpful previous podcast episodes to check out are our review of ten years of Tinder and our exclusive interview with Tinder Swindler victim Cecilie Fjellhøy (part 1 and part 2).

Don't forget to hit "Follow" here so you can automatically get part 2 of our Nancy Jo Sales interview and our future episodes on your preferred platform!