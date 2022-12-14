The Volokh Conspiracy
Journal of Free Speech Law: "Free Speech and Private Censors," by Prof. Larry Alexander (San Diego)
A short piece just published at 2 Journal of Free Speech Law 17 (2022), as part of the "Non-Governmental Restrictions on Free Speech" symposium; the Abstract:
In this piece I contrast societal conditions in which free speech can flourish with those in which it is threatened by private censors. I then suggest measures that would protect free speech in the latter conditions, conditions that unfortunately prevail today.