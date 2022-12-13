A Holiday Present for Your Friendly Neighborhood Volokh Conspirators

Ilya has already done his annual post on Conspirator-authored books you can give your friends and loved ones as holiday gifts. Allow me to make an additional suggestion. If you appreciate our blogging and have benefited from reading one of your books, why not ask your local library, especially if it's a university library, to purchase a copy? The monetary benefits to the authors are tiny, but authors love an audience, and we all like to know that our books are readily available to students, researchers and other interested parties. All you need to do is figure out who the acquisitions librarian is, and send a polite email request.