"Strangers on the Internet" Ep. 16: Exclusive Interview with Tinder Swindler Victim Cecilie Fjellhøy (Part 2)

The sixteenth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange is part 2 of our exclusive interview with Tinder Swindler star victim Cecilie Fjellhøy. If you missed the previous episode, part 1 is available here.

Find out what fraudster Simon Leviev is up to these days (spoiler: it involves additional alleged crimes!). In this episode, we dig into the legal side of things and why the swindler remains at large, but why Cecilie thinks that his days as a free man may be numbered. Could he end up in an Israeli jail before we know it or will he successfully continue his lucky streak? Hear what Cecilie has to say about Simon, victim blaming, and everything else that has happened in this incredible story!

