Those Confusing New Yorkers: A Reminder That the New York Supreme Court Is the Trial Court

From NBC News' article, Herschel Walker's Loss Is Just More Bad News for Trump:

Two Trump companies were found guilty of criminal tax fraud in New York's highest court Tuesday.

The verdict did happen in the Supreme Court in New York, but that's not the highest court in New York; rather, it's a trial court. Above that is the Appellate Division, which is the intermediate court, and then the Court of Appeals, which is indeed New York's highest court. Worth remembering.

Thanks to Bruce Wessel for the pointer.