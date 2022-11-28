"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 13: A False Sense of Safety

The thirteenth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange has us chatting with Midwestern graduate student Lisa (a pseudonym) about all things physical safety.

Lisa shares her experiences with being stalked, owning a gun, conducting background checks before every date, and having to take out restraining orders. Find out how people who lie about their age on dating apps sometimes do so for much more nefarious reasons than you might expect, and listen to Lisa dish about why dating fellow academics might not be all roses! You will walk away with new insights and important safety tips from a guest who has seen it all.