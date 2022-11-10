Automatic Feed to Mastodon

We're happy with our Twitter feed, so we have no plans to switch to Mastodon. At the same time, if some readers are moving there, we'd be happy to set up a Mastodon feed as well. The more ways people can read us, the better.

Our Twitter and Facebook feeds, however, are automatically delivered from our RSS (using dlvr.it)—if we had to manually post each item, we'd constantly forget or err. Do any of you know whether it's possible to easily set up an automatic feed to a Mastodon account? Thanks!