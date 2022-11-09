Book Signing of 100+ Cases at #FedSoc2022

As I type, a shipment weighing 550 pounds is heading direct from the printing press to the Mayflower D.C. I haven't even seen copies of the Second Edition of An Introduction to Constitutional Law yet. But they will be on premises shortly.

On Friday at 2:00 p.m., Randy and I will signing copies of the paperback at the Federalist Society Convention. This will be your first opportunity to snag a copy. Amazon will not deliver for a few more weeks. We hope you can stop by. David Bernstein will also be signing his new book, Classified.

Alas, the illustrated hardcover edition, which will not be ready for sale. (Much to our consternation, "supply chain" problems delayed the publication of this glossy, hardcover book.) But, we will be signing adhesive book plates for those who pre-order the coffee table book. Place your order today.

Our books have already shot to the top of Amazon's best-seller category for Constitutional Law books. We occupy three of the top four slots.