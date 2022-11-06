A Brief Observation about a Changing America

As part of my book publicity duties, I have appeared on a whole bunch of radio shows and podcasts, some of which can be fairly called "right-wing." One thing that I have noted is that when I give my typical shpiel about how American racial classifications are becoming almost entirely incoherent thanks to intergroup dating, marriage, and procreation, the host almost always starts talking about his own family, whether it be a Hispanic wife, half-black nephews, half-Asian cousins, or whatever. And of course, some of the hosts, even the "right-wing" ones, are themselves of full or partial black, Asian, or Hispanic descent. This, in short, is a very different America than fifty or even twenty years ago.