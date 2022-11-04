$1 Compensatory Damages + $52K Punitives in Doula Porn Broker Defamation Trial

From Civil Beat (Hawaii) (Stewart Yerton):

Based on what they believed was evidence that Gallagher had advised pregnant women on how to make money selling erotic photos, many of the doulas ostracized him as a sexual predator seeking to infiltrate their community…. Gallagher's attorney, Megan Kau, acknowledged in an interview that her client advised women about selling nude photos on the creative artist platform Patreon…. But Kau said Gallagher never coerced anyone. And it was wrong to accuse Gallagher of being a "pimp" and a "predator" who groomed vulnerable women to produce and distribute pornography.

Courthouse News (Candace Cheung) has more:

A federal jury found that group of mothers and birth industry professionals did indeed defame a Honolulu-based birth supporter and maternity photographer during their participation in a viral social media campaign that accused him of preying on pregnant women and mothers.

You can also read the main jury verdict form, where the jury found that there were false statements but no actual damages to reputation, and the punitive damages verdict form, which awards various punitive damages awards against various defendants (with the highest being $40K against one defendant).

Note that the Supreme Court's decisions limiting the ratio of punitive damages to compensatory damages probably don't apply to "nominal damages" cases such as this. See Arizona v. ASARCO LLC (9th Cir. 2014), decided as to Title VII but with logic that I think is applicable to libel cases (see Jester v. Hutt (3d Cir. 2019)):