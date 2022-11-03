Collin College Prof Reinstated; Had Been Fired for Advocacy of Union + of Removing Confederate Monuments

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression reports (for more, read Judge Amos Mazzant's August 25 decision denying the college's motion to summary judgment, Jones v. Collin College):

Today, administrators at Collin College agreed to a settlement that includes reinstating education professor Suzanne Jones, fired by the institution last year for her protected speech. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression represented Jones in her lawsuit….

As part of the settlement, the college agreed to a two-year, $230,000 teaching contract with Jones and to pay $145,000 in attorneys' fees. …

Under President H. Neil Matkin, Collin College — the epicenter of censorship in Texas — fired Jones on ​​Jan. 28, 2021. The college cited three incidents that led to her firing: