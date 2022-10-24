The Southeastern Legal Foundation Is Hiring

SLF is hiring Litigation Attorneys with 7+ years of experience, who are committed to putting their courtroom, legal strategy, and communication skills towards advancing our public interest mission. Are you an attorney who believes in our constitutional system and is willing to fight hard to protect it? Do you have experience with constitutional law, individual rights, property rights law, separation of powers issues, and a love of American values? Are you interested in working with a committed group of like-minded attorneys who put excellence and principles before everything else? If so we want to hear from you!

Litigation Attorney

SLF is hiring Litigation Attorneys with at least 2 years of experience who believe in our constitutional system and are willing to fight hard to protect it. Are you committed to putting their courtroom, legal strategy, and communication skills towards advancing our public interest mission? Do you want to make a more direct impact in holding government and other state actors accountable for crossing constitutional lines? Do you love to litigate, but are eager to be passionate about your cause? If so we want to hear from you!