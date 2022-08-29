"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 5: Catfishing Beyond the Tinder Swindler

Many people were fascinated (and horrified) earlier this year when watching the Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler", about which I commented here. While the phenomenon of catfishing brings its share of sympathy, victim-blaming continues to abound, and few perpetrators end up bearing the consequences of their actions.

On the fifth episode (Apple Podcasts link here) of our "Strangers on the Internet" podcast--our first-ever guest episode--my co-host Michelle Lange and I spoke to two catfishing victims that saw their lives upended by heartless narcissists. One of them, British former teaching assistant Anna Rowe, wants to see legal change after she and many others became serially abused by (as it happens) a lawyer. Our other guest, Jennifer, is a former academic who had her fourth child with a man whose own employees did not know he was leading a double life for years. We explore questions such as how to detect catfish and what justice and closure look like years down the line.

Bonus: For those interested in further readings regarding love on the Interwebs, here is a roundup of recent articles that caught my attention.