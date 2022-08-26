Video of Bipartisan Policy Center Panel on "The Expanding Mandate: Immigration and the Courts"

Yesterday, I participated in an online Bipartisan Policy Center event on "The Expanding Mandate: Immigration and the Courts." The other speakers were Karen Tumlin (Director, Justice Action Center), Leon Fresco (Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Immigration Litigation, U.S. Department of Justice), and moderator Eileen Gilmer (Senior Homeland Security Reporter, Bloomberg). Video of the event (which also aired on C-SPAN) is now available here. I have posted it below: