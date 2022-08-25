"DAD Standing Order"

I came across this docket notation in a case I'm following, and was puzzled about what it meant. A few searches made clear that it was exclusive a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California thing, but why? And the orders don't themselves explain it, just saying things like,

If the court does direct the filing of a proposed order, the party should submit

12 it as required by Local Rule 137(b) and email it in Microsoft Word to dadorders@caed.uscourts.gov.

But on reflection it's obvious; they're all from Judge Dale A. Drozd. Nothing worth framing as a present for Father's Day, unfortunately ….