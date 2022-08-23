Federal Circuit re: Bulk Unsealing Plans -- Never Mind

From today's order:

Upon further consideration of the court's August 17, 2022 Order, the court finds it impracticable at this time to continue to proceed with the proposed unsealing of previously-identified cases. Specifically, the court finds that there will be insufficient time and considerable, unanticipated administrative difficulty to both the court and to counsel in providing an opportunity for counsel and parties in the previously-identified cases to permit a physical review of the identified cases by the National Archives and Records Administration's December 31, 2022 deadline for the court to complete the accessioning of its remaining paper case records.

IT IS ORDERED THAT:

(1) The court's August 17, 2022 Order is hereby RESCINDED in full. Any impacted parties, counsel, and other interested parties are excused from any requirement to show cause pursuant to Federal Circuit Rule 25.1(a)(1). Any filed responses to the court's order are DENIED as moot.

(2) The cases identified in the Addendum to the August 17, 2022 Order shall remain under seal until further order of the court but without prejudice to a motion to unseal in an identified case consistent with the court's rules.

(3) The Clerk of Court is directed to accession the cases identified in the August 17, 2022 Order Addendum to the National Archives and Records Administration for permanent retention under seal….