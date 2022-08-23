No Money for a Pure Jane Doe: Totally Unidentified Defendant Can't Recover Sanctions and Attorney Fees

Allison Publications, LLC v. Doe, decided last week by the Texas Court of Appeals (Fort Worth), in an opinion by Justice Brian Walker, joined by Justice Wade Birdwell and Judge Ruben Gonzalez, involves a rare libel lawsuit by a publisher:

Allison publishes regional and specialty publications in Texas, such as D Magazine. According to Allison, in April 2021, three of its advertisers received phone calls from a person who identified herself as a journalist named "Maya" or "Maya Pembledon." The caller allegedly told the advertisers that Allison is a racist publisher and encouraged them to cease advertising with Allison. The advertisers expressed concerns to Allison after receiving the calls, and at least one decided not to renew its advertising contract with Allison.

More specifically, according to the amended petition (cf. this post, where I criticized the original petition, which was much vaguer):

While the total number of Doe's false and disparaging calls to Plaintiff's advertisers is not yet known, Plaintiff has learned of the following calls beginning in April 2021: (a) Doe called a real estate agency that advertises with Plaintiff, falsely accused Plaintiff of being a racist organization, and stated that the agency should never spend money with Plaintiff and should avoid being associated with Plaintiff; (b) Doe called a photographer that advertises with Plaintiff, falsely accused Plaintiff of being a racist organization, and suggested that the photographer should no longer advertise with someone Doe had accused of being racist; and (c) Doe repeatedly called a financial advisory firm that advertises with Plaintiff and falsely accused Plaintiff and its editor of being racists.

Allison then sued Doe, and sought to use discovery to identify her, but Texas's Anti-SLAPP statute (the Texas Citizens Protection Act, TCPA) came into the picture:

On June 29, 2021, someone declaring to be the "Jane Doe" named in the petition filed a special appearance and a motion to dismiss under section 27.003 of the TCPA[,] … anonymously and without any identifying information…. [T]hey attached a "Declaration of Jane Doe"—bearing the signature "Jane Doe"—through which she asserted the need to preserve her anonymity to protect against "reprisals" such as Allison's lawsuit and to allow her reporting to "stand on its own." Doe claimed to be a journalist who sought information from certain of Allison's advertisers for a project investigating an alleged lack of diversity and inclusion of racial minorities at publications located in major U.S. cities….

So this is pure anonymity, in which Doe seeks to be unknown from everyone, including the plaintiff (and indeed even the court and her own lawyer), rather than being known to the plaintiff or at least the plaintiff's lawyers but not to the public. The court also granted Doe's TCPA motion, concluding that her speech was constitutionally protected opinion (for more on that generally, see this post, including the last two paragraphs), and awarded Doe "$10,650 in attorneys' fees and $10,000 in sanctions," to be paid to her lawyer who would then somehow distribute it to her. It also denied discovery, since TCPA motions are usually supposed to be conducted without discovery.

Now the court of appeals has concluded that Texas law prohibits the award of affirmative relief, such as fees and sanctions, to an entirely unidentified party: