FIRE Challenges College Removal of Posters Criticizing "Leftist Ideas," Restriction of Anti-Abortion Flyers

From the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression's press release, which links to relevant documents (including the Complaint):

Three conservative college students wanted to criticize authoritarianism. But when administrators deemed their opinions inappropriate and offensive, the students found themselves facing an oppressive regime right on campus.

Today, students from a campus chapter of Young Americans for Freedom, represented by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, sued California's Clovis Community College, delivering a simple message: Public colleges cannot ban students' flyers because administrators subjectively deem their political viewpoints inappropriate or offensive….

In November 2021, Alejandro and fellow club members Daniel Flores and Juliette Colunga received permission from administrators to hang three flyers on bulletin boards inside Clovis' academic buildings. The flyers advocated for freedom and listed the death tolls of communist regimes.

Emails obtained via a public records request reveal that soon after the flyers went up, a Clovis administrator wrote that he would "gladly" take the flyers down, following complaints about their content. The administrator also wrote that approving the flyers in the first place may have been a "mistake," and that Clovis instead should have censored them under a policy that states: "Posters with inappropriate or offense [sic] language or themes are not permitted and will not be approved."

On Nov. 12, Clovis President Lori Bennett personally ordered the flyers removed. After doing so, she searched for a reason to justify the viewpoint discrimination, inventing a brand new rule requiring flyers to double as club announcements.