Former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax's #TheyLied Libel Lawsuit Against N.Y. Public Radio

It was just filed today, Fairfax v. N.Y. Public Radio & WNYC (E.D. Va. Aug. 6, 2022); I'm traveling and so don't have time to analyze it closely, but I thought I'd link to the Complaint. Here's the opening, which of course is just Fairfax's allegation:

This defamation suit arises primarily from intentionally fabricated, false, and politically-motivated express and implied defamatory per se and per quod statements made with "actual malice" by both Meredith Watson … and Vanessa Tyson … alleging fictitious and intentionally fabricated sexual assaults by Justin Fairfax against them in 2000 and 2004, respectively. Those statements were published, republished, repeated, endorsed and presented as fact – both expressly and in context – with "actual malice" by NYPR and Melissa Harris-Perry … on or about August 6, 2021, during a broadcast of NYPR's and WNYC's news program "The Takeaway" titled "Politics, Power, and Abuse."