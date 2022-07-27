Nicholas Sandmann's Libel Lawsuits Against Several Media Outlets Dismissed

From Sandmann v. N.Y. Times, CBS News, ABC News, Gannett & Rolling Stone, decided yesterday by Judge William Bertelsman (E.D. Ky.):

Finally, if an allegedly defamatory statement is a statement of opinion, it is actionable under Kentucky law "only if it implies the allegation of undisclosed defamatory facts." …

In sum, the Court must ask whether a reasonable reader, in reading the entire article, would understand that the statement in question is someone's opinion or interpretation of an event or situation. See, e.g., Partington v. Bugliosi (9th Cir. 1995) ("When an author outlines the facts available to him, thus making it clear that the challenged statements represent his own interpretation of those facts and leaving the reader free to draw his own conclusions, those statements are generally protected by the First Amendment."); Hayes v. Alfred A. Knopf, Inc. (7th Cir. 1993) ("If it is plain that the speaker is expressing a subjective view, an interpretation, a theory, conjecture, or surmise, rather than claiming to be in possession of objectively verifiable facts, the statement is not actionable); Phantom Touring, Inc. v. Affiliated Publ'ns (1st Cir. 1992) ("The sum effect of the format, tone, and entire content of the articles is to make it unmistakably clear that [the author] was expressing a point of view only.").

Judge Thapar, who authored the opinion, focused on what a reasonable reader would take away from the letter that the biologist wrote. He concluded that "reasonable readers would see there is ample room for a different interpretation of the evidence [the biologist] presented." He further explained that "whether a set of facts amounts to misconduct" is subjective and "we would expect people to have different opinions on the question." The biologist's statement was "neither an assertion of fact nor a conclusion that follows incontrovertibly from asserted facts as a matter of logic. It is instead a subjective take that is up for debate." See also Seaton v. TripAdvisor (6th Cir. 2013) ("Readers would, instead, understand the list [of dirtiest hotels in America] to be communicating subjective opinions of travelers who use Trip Advisor."); Macineirghe v. Cty. of Suffolk (E.D.N.Y. 2015) (finding that a statement from an eyewitness who recounted the entirety of a police chase and said that he saw someone "block" a police car was opinion, and a reasonable reader would not understand his words to imply undisclosed facts)….

The Sixth Circuit has also emphasized that it is important for the court to consider what a reasonable reader would take away from allegedly defamatory statements. A recent Sixth Circuit case, Croce v. Sanders (6th Cir. 2021), illustrates this principle well. The case involved a biologist who contacted the New York Times and other newspapers about statistical inaccuracies in scientific articles authored by a celebrated cancer researcher. The cancer researcher sued the biologist for defamation. The Sixth Circuit held that his statement that the researcher "knowingly engag[ed] in scientific misconduct and fraud" was protected opinion.

All parties agree that whether "a statement is fact or opinion is a question of law for the court to decide." … "[A] statement of opinion relating to matters of public concern which does not contain a provably false factual connotation will receive full constitutional protection." …

These five libel cases arise out of events that occurred in Washington, D.C. on January 18, 2019 and the ensuing extensive media coverage of plaintiff Nicholas Sandmann's encounter with Nathan Phillips. [Factual details quoted below. -EV] …

["]It was getting ugly, and I was thinking: 'I've got to find myself an exit out of this situation and finish my song at the Lincoln Memorial,'["] Mr. Phillips told the Post. ["]I started going that way, and that guy in the hat stood in my way and we were at an impasse. He just blocked my way and wouldn't allow me to retreat.["]

Applying the above legal authorities, and with the benefit of a more developed record, the Court concludes that Phillips's statements that Sandmann "blocked" him and "wouldn't allow [him] to retreat" are objectively unverifiable and thus unactionable opinions.

Instead, a reasonable reader would understand that Phillips was simply conveying his view of the situation. And because the reader knew from the articles that this encounter occurred at the foot of the Lincoln Memorial, he or she would know that the confrontation occurred in an expansive area such that it would be difficult to know what might constitute "blocking" another person in that setting.

Generally, "blocking" is an imprecise term capable of different meanings that "lacks a plausible method of verification." In particular, because of the context in which this encounter occurred—the large, open area adjacent to the Lincoln Memorial—the blocking statement simply cannot be proven to be either true or false. Had such an encounter occurred in a small or confined area, a statement that one person was "blocked" by another might be objectively verifiable. But it is not here.

Interestingly, plaintiff's responsive memorandum to the joint motion for summary judgment argues that "blocking" is factual because "it involves the oppositional position of two human bodies in a confined space." But, as the videos depict, the area where this encounter occurred was a huge, outdoor setting, not a confined space.

Further, Phillips's statements rely on assumptions concerning both Phillips and Sandmanns' state of mind. Yet, Phillips had no way of knowing what Sandmann was thinking or intended when he made the challenged statements. {It is undisputed that Phillips and Sandmann did not speak to each other during their standoff. Thus, Sandmann had no way of knowing that Phillips was trying to pass him to get to the Lincoln Memorial. Likewise, Phillips had no way to confirm his belief that Sandmann intended to block him and would not allow him to retreat.}

It has long been established that someone's state of mind is not capable of being proven true or false. Compare Riley v. Harr (1st Cir. 2002) ("An author who fairly describes the general events involved and offers his personal perspective about some of the ambiguities and disputed facts should not be subject to a defamation action.") and Haynes ("Anyone is entitled to speculate on a person's motives from the known facts of his behavior.") with Milkovich v. Lorain Journal Co. (1990) (explaining that perjury is verifiable by comparing the witness's testimony at a board hearing and subsequently in court).

{ Sandmann's own deposition testimony illustrates the unverifiability of someone's state of mind. Sandmann was asked whether it was possible "that Phillips was trying to see if you guys [Sandmann and his friend, Cameron] would both move to create a path for him to go towards what would now be where you are standing?" This of course required Sandmann to speculate and prompted him to answer "It's possible he was thinking that. Again, he never made that clear." He was then asked if this was because "he [Phillips] didn't articulate it?" To which he responded "Correct." Phillips's intent in that moment is not objectively verifiable, the same way Sandmann's intent in that moment is not objectively verifiable. The Court must look at the meaning of the statements when they were made, without reference to post hoc explanations.}

Courts have also found important the style of writing and its context in assessing what a reasonable reader would understand the allegedly defamatory statements to mean.

For example, in McCabe v. Rattiner (1st Cir. 1987), the owner of a time share condominium development sued a reporter who published an article in a local paper describing his encounter with the business, referring to it as a "scam." After reviewing Supreme Court libel precedent, the Court first noted that the word "scam" does not have a precise meaning but means different things to different people. The Court further observed that first-person, narrative style statements on matters of public concern "put[] the reader on notice that the author is giving his views" and "are commonly understood to be attempts to influence the public debate."

This latter observation applies equally to Phillips's statements. The media defendants were covering a matter of great public interest, and they reported Phillips's first-person view of what he experienced. This would put the reader on notice that Phillips was simply giving his perspective on the incident.

Moreover, Phillips's statement did not imply the existence of any nondisclosed defamatory facts, and only under such circumstances does a statement of opinion lose its constitutional protection. Therefore, in the factual context of this case, Phillips's "blocking" statements are protected opinions….

The Court allowed these cases to proceed to discovery based on the allegations of plaintiff's complaints and a belief that some development of the context of this incident may be helpful. The parties shrewdly agreed to phased discovery allowing the above legal issues to be revisited by the Court before the parties embarked on further expensive and time-consuming discovery and possibly trials, all of which would be wasted should the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit agree with this Opinion….