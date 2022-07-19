The Volokh Conspiracy
Pioneer Institute Hubwonk Podcast on ""Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election"
Joe Selvaggi of the Pioneer Instituted interviewed about the report on the 2020 election, authored by a group of conservative legal luminaries.
Joe Selvaggi of the Pioneer Institute for Public Policy recently interviewed me about "Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election." The podcast of the interview is now available here. I previously wrote about "Lost, Not Stolen" here. In the interview, I expand on some of the points made in my earlier post, and add some additional ones.