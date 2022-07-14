Kansas City Art Institute Reverses Expulsion for Retweeting Sexually Explicit Cartoons

From the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression today:

A student expelled from Kansas City Art Institute for retweeting sexual art won their appeal Tuesday …. KCAI reversed the expulsion decision against student Ash Mikkelsen after a demand from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

Mikkelsen retweeted sexually explicit Japanese-style cartoons, known as hentai, on their personal, pseudonymous Twitter account. Allegedly, the art institute investigated Mikkelsen for sexual harassment in response to the complaint of another student, who found the account and told administrators about the images. Though Mikkelsen did not tag anyone from the university community in their Twitter posts or send messages related to the account to anyone, KCAI expelled Mikkelsen for their artistic expression—and banned them from ever re-enrolling….

KCAI attempted to justify investigating and then expelling Mikkelsen for non-Title IX hostile environment sexual harassment under its Student Code of Conduct. However, KCAI does not define sexual harassment under that code. It's patently unfair and unlawful to punish students under indefinite disciplinary standards. Moreover, Mikkelsen's retweets don't come anywhere close to meeting the legal definition of sexual harassment.