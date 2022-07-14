AP Stylebook on "Assault Weapon," "Assault Rifle," and "Semi-Automatic Weapon"

I don't agree with everything in the AP Stylebook, but I think this guidance is sound (and I think it's generally useful for prominent media organizations to offer such suggestions to writers):

The Stylebook's weapons entry offers guidance on terms including semi-automatic rifle, assault rifle, assault weapon, military-style rifle and modern sporting rifle. pic.twitter.com/RvNrZp1lu2 — APStylebook (@APStylebook) July 13, 2022

Thanks to Alan Gottlieb (Second Amendment Foundation) for pointing this out.