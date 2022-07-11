Monday Morning Media: TV Series

Any recommendations for TV series? Please post them here. There'll be later posts asking for suggestions about stand-alone movies, books, and the like, so please focus here just on TV series.

My wife and I just finished the first season of Slow Horses, which we thought was fun but not great. But we very much liked the Russian-language Better Than Us, a show about a near future with humanoid robots; yes, I know that's a common premise, but it's all in the execution. And my old favorite from several years ago is iZombie. (If you go back further, Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell was also very good.) What would you folks recommend?