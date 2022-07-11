Hawaii AG Instructs Chiefs of Police to Broadly Grant Concealed Carry Licenses, but not Open Carry

From an opinion issued Thursday:

Following Bruen, the language in Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes ("HRS") § 134-9 requiring that an applicant "[i]n an exceptional case … show[] reason to fear injury to the applicantʻs person or property" in order to obtain a concealed carry license should no longer be enforced…. Assuming this approach to concealed carry licenses, Bruen does not require any change to the requirements established under HRS § 134-9 to obtain an unconcealed carry license….

For example, the chiefs of police can and should still require that applicants for a concealed carry license "[b]e qualified to use the firearm in a safe manner," "[n]ot be prohibited under section 134-7 from the ownership or possession of a firearm," and "[n]ot have been adjudged insane or not appear to be mentally deranged." The chiefs of police should also still require that applicants for a concealed carry license "[a]ppear to be a suitable person to be so licensed." See Bruen (discussing a "suitable person" requirement which "precludes permits only to those 'individuals whose conduct has shown them to be lacking the essential character o[r] temperament necessary to be entrusted with a weapon'" … [and] recognizing that states may impose requirements "designed to ensure only that those bearing arms in the jurisdiction are … 'law-abiding, responsible citizens'").

Being "a suitable person" means that the applicant does not exhibit specific and articulable indicia that the applicant poses a heightened risk to public safety. The chiefs of police may consider the following factors when determining whether an applicant displays specific and articulable indicia that the applicant poses a heightened risk to public safety, such that the applicant is not "a suitable person to be so licensed":